Battery system to solve Sabah power issue

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 19): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) will carry out the installation of a battery energy storage system with a capacity of 100MW as a short-term solution to the power supply issue in the state, said its chairman Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

He said the matter had been approved by the Energy Commission (ST) and it was an important backup measure to meet the high demand for electricity during peak hours and when the supply system experienced failure.

“Sabah is the only region in Malaysia that still implements rationing of electricity supply. This situation occurs because of the low existing generation capacity, with a reserve margin below 12 per cent.

“SESB hopes that the Electricity Supply and Tariff Planning and Implementation Committee Sabah meeting (JPPPET), will consider ST’s decision for the sake of the common good and well-being,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Reserve margin is a stock of electricity for emergency use, particularly in the event of a system malfunction or during high demand that exceeds normal consumption.

Madius said SESB also planned to build a combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power generator with a capacity of 700MW to solve electricity supply problems in Sabah.

He said the power generator, which would be fully owned by SESB, would be built under China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

“The generation of 700MW of electricity supply will be operated using gas. This is an essential step in stabilising the electricity supply in Sabah,” he said.

For that purpose, Madius said SESB requested that Petronas supply gas at a rate of RM15/mmBTU.

He also hoped that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would include the plan on the agenda of discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping in his series of visits to the country in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Malaysia diplomatic ties next year.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday, Madius said Sabah should emulate the Federal Government and Sarawak region’s energy supply governance system when the governance is returned to the Sabah government next year.

The Tuaran member of parliament said when electricity supply governance is returned early next year, we hope that the system will improve.

“The Sabah government must emulate the Federal and Sarawak governments where there are three main components in energy governance.

“For example, at the federal level there are policy makers which are the Natural Resource, Environment and Climate Change Ministry, there is a monitoring officer or regulator which is the Energy Commission, and there is a utility company which is Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

“All the three components work as one team or a seamless governance and not work in silos, trying to outdo one another,” he said.

Madius added the Sabah government must be reminded that although electricity supply is a federal matter as enshrined in the 1963 Malaysia Agreement, the Federal Government has given utility responsibility to the region since the formation of Malaysia.

“However, in 1982, the Sabah government surrendered the electricity supply governance to the federal government due to the issue of sustainable financing burden stress.

“And today, due to the financing sustainability, the federal government surrenders back the responsibility to manage the affairs of electricity supply to Sabah.

“Tuaran hopes the reassignment will be permanent and not the other way around,” said Madius.

The United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) honorary president also reiterated his stance on the issue of water supply in Sabah.

He said the clean water supply issue had plagued Sabah for a long time.

“There have been special announcements on intervention from the Federal Government recently, but until now, the people are still waiting for the plans to become a reality.

“The reality is that the people must face the hardship of undergoing days of water rationing. The margin reserve is at the negative level, yet there aren’t enough trucks to send the water supply.”

He added that the governance of water supply in Sabah must also follow the steps taken at federal level.

“There must be a policy maker which is the ministry; there is also a need for a regulator such as the National Water Service Commission (SPAN), and there must exist a utility company to carry out treatment operations and distribution of water supply.

He also said that the people are still waiting for the conclusion of the Sabah Water Department’s power abuse case hearing.