Brief tourists on moral ethics, police tell Sabah travel agents

KOTA KINABALU (October 20): Police have advised travel agents to brief tourists on Malaysian moral ethics.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun made the call on Friday after a tourist behaved indecently in the state capital.

“Police were aware of a female tourist who behaved indecently by showing some parts of her body and dressing half naked in a public place.

“I therefore advise travel agents and operators to properly brief the tourists on the etiquettes practiced in our country, including dress codes.

“The briefing also includes cultural compliance and information on the appropriate way of dressing when visiting our country,” he said.

Jauteh added foreign tourists who are found to have committed such act can be investigated under Section 294 (a) of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment of three months or a fine or both if convicted.

“Should such an incident occur, we will also detain the travel agents or operators who brought the tourists here.

“This responsibility also rests with the tour operators and the police will carry out an investigation to ensure they comply with the advice given by the police,” he said.

Earlier, Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said in a statement an investigation would be conducted into two photos showing women behaving indecently in public places around Gaya Street.

One of the photos shows a woman showing off her breasts and butt during the night, while the second photo shows a woman walking along Jalan Gaya wearing a bikini while lugging her luggage.

Zaidi said the case would be investigated under Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).