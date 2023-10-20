Couple suffer burns after Sibu’s oil palm plantation workers’ quarters fire

SIBU (Oct 20): A couple suffered body burns and injuries after their worker’s quarters at an oil palm plantation near Sibu Airport was completely destroyed.

Sibu Jaya Fire Station in a statement said a distress call was received at about 5.08pm and seven firefighters were sent to the scene, led by Senior Fire Officer II Pandi Seh.

“At the scene, the operation commander did a size-up and found the fire involved a 15×20 square-feet wooden worker’s quarters which was 100 per cent destroyed,” the statement said.

The firemen managed to extinguish the fire using open water from the area nearby the house.

After the situation was put under control, the foremen returned to base at about 6.25pm.

Both the injured victims were taken to the hospital for further observation, and the cause of the fire and the total damages have yet to be ascertained.