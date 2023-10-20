Don: Smart move by PH to skip Jepak by-election

KUCHING (Oct 20): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak’s decision to skip the Jepak-by-election is a smart move, said political analyst Professor Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan.

Speaking to The Borneo Post, he said any move to contest in the election would risk PH’s relationship with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) although the two coalitions are only allies at federal level.

“PH is smart to not contest. If PH is to contest, it risks angering Abg Jo and PBB, GPS.

“But neither PH and Perikatan Nasional (PN) would have any chance to dent support of PBB in the ‘safe’ area,” he said, referring to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He added that the Jepak seat has always been Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) stronghold.

Jayum also said GPS under Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s leadership has brought Sarawak to another new level of achievement and prosperity with a strong focus on maintaining the state’s political stability.

He thus believed that any candidate chosen by Abang Johari would be accepted by his party members and the people on the ground.

“The Malay Melanau community has no issue with PBB and especially Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari’s leadership.

“The premier is seen as making good policies to position Sarawak in the next decade by introducing many new initiatives.

“GPS under his leadership is also seen doing well to position Sarawak within the MA63, and the people are generally happy.

“The selection of candidates has no issue. The man (GPS candidate) is an accomplished civil servant. In fact he is lucky as he is chosen by a stable party PBB and he is expected to walk over any candidate who would be contesting against PBB and GPS,” he added.

Echoing Jayum’s point was Professor James Chin.

The professor of Asian Studies at University of Tasmania, Australia reckoned this was because both PH and PN already knew that the Jepak state seat is PBB’s stronghold.

“PN and PH are not contesting because they know they don’t stand a chance of winning. So no point putting up a candidate,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Chin also said that GPS does not need to bother in this by-election because there is no real opposition (opposition with a high potential to win) in the by-election.

“This means, this by-election is just like going chilling, relaxing (election),” he said jokingly.

However, he also noted that both PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat) and PN should have put up a candidate to contest in the Jepak by-election.

He said this is crucial so that GPS would give more development to help boost the local economy during the campaign.

“PKR and PN should have put up a candidate to contest in the Jepak by-election so that GPS can put more money to fight. And this would help the locals to generate more economy,” he added.

On Wednesday, Abang Johari, who is president of PBB, had announced Iskandar Turkee, 54, former director of the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) Sarawak, as GPS candidate for the Jepak by-election.

To date, three names have already been confirmed to run for the Jepak seat ahead of the nomination day on Oct 21, Iskandar, Stevenson Joseph Sumbang of Parti Bumi Kenyalang and Chieng Lea Ping of People’s Aspiration Party’s (Aspirasi).

Voters in Jepak will cast their votes on Nov 4 in the by-election with early voting on Oct 31 following the demise of the late Jepak incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.

The Electoral Roll that will be used for the Jepak by-election is the one updated until September 15, 2023, which contains 22,804 voters consisting of 22,761 ordinary voters and 43 police personnel.