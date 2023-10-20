Fadillah: Over 6,500 Sarawakians expected to attend Lan Berambeh 2023 tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 20): The much-anticipated Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak (LBAS) 2023 is set to kick off at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) tomorrow, to be attended by over 6,500 Sarawakians in Peninsular Malaysia.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that the number has increased compared to the previous edition, which was attended by some 6,000 people.

“This is because there are Sarawakian officers who have settled in the Peninsular, who will join the Majlis Makan Malam Anak Sarawak (dinner reception).

“The Majlis Makan Malam Anak Sarawak will also be attended by the Governor of Sarawak, Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib,” said Fadillah when met by reporters during the final preparation of the event at Mitec here.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Plantation and Commodities, said many Sarawakian youths have been eagerly awaiting this programme, especially those who have come from faraway places like Kelantan and Terengganu.

“We anticipate that LBAS 2023 will see an increase in participation this year due to the addition of extra programme activities.

“The programme will start in the morning with various sessions, including exhibitions from all Sarawak government and private agencies,” said Fadillah.

“After the formal programme, participants will enjoy performances such as ‘Berkikis Bulu Betis’, ‘poco-poco’, and so on,” he said.

Adding on, Fadillah also said that the event is open to all Sarawakians, especially students, because it provides opportunities for employment, education, scholarships, and more, including exhibitions showcasing products from Sarawak.

“There will be a Sarawak student dialogue and a session with the leaders before the main event, which is the public dialogue with Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg,” he said.

“The event also acts as a platform to train our young leaders from universities who registered as volunteers (for Sarawak Volunteers), which has received an overwhelming response when the registration was opened.

“Those trained under Sarawak Volunteers become a bridge to the leadership of Sarawak,” said Fadillah.

Among those accompanying Fadillah were Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, the Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni, Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang, Igan MP Ahmad Johnie Zawawi and Batang Lupar MP Mohamad Shafizan Kepli.