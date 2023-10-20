Fadillah’s call for Opposition to sit out Jepak by-election could ‘kill democracy’, claims PBK’s Voon

KUCHING (Oct 20): Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof’s suggestion for the Opposition to let Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) win the Jepak by-election unopposed could “kill democracy”, said Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan.

In a statement, Voon criticised the Deputy Prime Minister and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip, who had suggested an uncontested win for GPS candidate Iskandar Turkee would save time and energy.

Voon pointed out GPS currently holds a significant majority in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) following an almost clean sweep in the 12th State Election.

“Given the current political scenario, technically, there is no Opposition voice in DUN.

“Democratic Action Party (DAP) could not at the moment be considered the Opposition voice in Sarawak because at the federal level GPS is a partner of DAP. By this arrangement, DAP could no longer be an effective mouthpiece of the Opposition.

“Now, with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) intending to merge with Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), it will be going back to the fold to join the GPS government; Sarawak now sees no effective Opposition voice,” he opined.

He said since GPS already controls the DUN, GPS should not seek the Opposition withdraw from contesting.

“I hereby urge GPS, if they believe in democracy, be gentlemanly enough to withdraw from contesting so that there will be an Opposition voice in DUN,” he suggested.

He reiterated that PBK will field Stevenson Joseph Sumbang for the Jepak by-election.

The Jepak seat fell vacant with the passing of six-term incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip last month.

Besides PBK, the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) has also said it would field its candidate Chieng Lea Ping for the by-election.

The Election Commission has set Oct 31 for early voting and Nov 4 for polling day.

GPS currently holds 75 seats in the DUN, PSB has three seats, DAP has two seats, and there is one independent.