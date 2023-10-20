Fatimah: Sarawak yet to achieve 1 pct PwD workforce in civil service

KUCHING (Oct 20): Sarawak has yet to achieve the one-per cent workforce comprising individuals with special needs or persons with disabilities (PwDs) in its civil service.

In stating this, Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah gave her assurance that her ministry itself has achieved such target.

“We need to find out from the latest statistics – the last report has indeed revealed that Sarawak has yet to achieve that one-per cent mark, except for our ministry.

“Our ministry and our departments, the Welfare Department (JKM) Sarawak and Women and Family Department Sarawak (JWKS) have one special-needs staff member each, and we have fulfilled the quota,” she said when contacted by The Borneo Post.

Commenting more on the inclusion of PwDs in non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and private companies, she said they had already embarked on it.

“Starbucks Vivacity is a very good example of a company that employs the deaf.

“The NGO, Spinal Cord Injury Association Sibu, opens a coffee shop and engages their members as the workers.

“Agape Centre Sibu has trained their adult individuals with special needs in culinary, and employs them at its cafeteria,” she added.