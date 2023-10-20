Fire hydrant vandals in Sibu putting lives at risk

SIBU (Oct 20): Sibu MP Oscar Ling hit out at the vandals, who destroyed and damaged the fire hydrants.

He criticised these people for being extremely irresponsible with no sense of social morality.

“These people need to be seriously reprimanded so that they will understand that the mischief they committed was tantamount to destroying lives and properties,” he said.

Ling said he received feedback that several fire hydrants were damaged and destroyed within the Sibu area.

“After sending my assistants to do the survey, we indeed came across many fire hydrants that were destroyed or damaged.”

The fire hydrants in front of the government clinics on Jalan Oya at Rejang Park, Punai Road and Oya Road have all been destroyed and are now useless.

Ling said such irresponsible acts could cause serious damages not only to property in the event of a fire but also to the lives of the people at stake.

“What if a fire broke out in the area and the fire hydrant could not be used due to it being vandalised? These vandals are similar to murderers.”

As such, Ling said he had already notified Sibu Fire Station (Bomba) to conduct an inspection on the fire hydrants and carry out immediate repair works.

This will ensure that in the event of a fire, Sibu Bomba can connect the water pipes to the fire hydrant and extinguish the fire as quickly as possible, saving lives and minimising damage to buildings and property.

“I have also lodged the police report and hopefully, the police will also look into this matter with urgency.”

Ling urged members to be vigilant and notify Sibu Bomba if they come across damaged fire hydrants to prevent such incidents.

“If you find someone vandalising the fire hydrants, do not hesitate to use your mobile phone to record the incident and report it to the police for further action.”