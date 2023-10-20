Fire razes Miri house’s backyard storage unit

MIRI (Oct 20): A fire around midnight today destroyed a storage unit at the back of a house in Siang-Siang Garden here.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it received a distress call on the incident at 12.25am.

A team of six firefighters from the Miri fire station was sent to the location.

“Upon arriving at the scene at 12.31am, there was indeed a fire involving one storage unit at the back of the house, which had already been destroyed 100 per cent.

“The fire had also spread to the kitchen as well as the neighbour’s kitchen,” said Bomba.

The department said neighbours had tried to put out the fire using a fire extinguisher but failed.

Firefighters took about half an hour to control the blaze and stop it from spreading to the rest of the house.

The operation ended at 2.37am.