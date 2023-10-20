Four online gambling premises raided in KK, Penampang, Papar

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 20): Police raided four online gambling premises and arrested 40 people in the state capital, Penampang and Papar.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said among those detained were the premises owners, caretakers and employees.

“The four premises, two in Kota Kinabalu and one each in Penampang and Papar, were involved in online gambling including forex, rewards, membership, calling center and other related services,” he told a press conference at the Sabah police headquarters here on Friday.

Jauteh said investigation also revealed that the syndicate would target overseas victims.

“Police investigation revealed that the suspects were mostly employees who carry out daily scam activities while all money from the transactions will be deposited into the main suspects’ accounts.

“Police are currently conducting an investigation to identify the main suspects of the bank account,” he said.

The cases are being investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Meanwhile, Jauteh said police had conducted 1,226 raids under Ops Dadu this year.

A total of 1,093 men and 413 women were detained, he said.

“Police have opened 1,226 investigation papers and 833 of those cases have been brought up to court and 1,024 people are being charged.

“Police have also seized 52 computers, 780 handphones, and RM224,290 in cash during the whole operation,” said Jauteh.