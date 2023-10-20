Indonesian man in Sibu pleads guilty to alternative charge of culpable homicide

SIBU (Oct 20): An Indonesian man from Sintang, West Kalimantan charged with murdering his friend last year pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder at the High Court here today.

The accused, Marius Giling Sabang, 67, was given an alternative charge under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum imprisonment term of 30 years and/or a fine.

He was originally charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries a death penalty upon conviction.

Marius pleaded guilty after telling the court that he understood the charge that had been read to him through an interpreter.

Judge Wong Siong Tung will deliver his ruling on Nov 16.

Based on the charge, on March 2, 2022, Marius caused the death of Sawing Mara, 46, at about 1pm at a house at Jalan Camar here.

According to the facts of the case, on March 2, 2022, the complainant by the name of Richard saw a body of a man lying motionless on the ground floor of an abandoned house at Jalan Camar at about 4.30pm.

The complainant then lodged a police report at Sungai Merah police station which led to the investigation of the case.

Hospital paramedics were called, and they confirmed that Sawing was already dead and the body was sent to Sibu Hospital for post mortem.

On the same day, at about 5pm, Marius surrendered himself to the police in connection with the death of the deceased and was arrested.

Marius had injuries on his head and arm and was referred to Sibu Hospital for a physical examination.

Marius then told the police that at about 10am that day, the deceased alleged that he stole his cooking utensils.

The deceased uttered abusive words and threatened to kill the accused. Later, two men known to the accused met the deceased at the house and they started drinking.

Later, these three men approached the accused and started to attack the accused, and as a result, the accused suffered injuries to his head and arms.

The two men left but the deceased continued to hurl abuses at the accused and threatened to kill him.

The accused responded by picking up a nearby piece of wooden plank then swung the plank at the deceased’s head causing the deceased to collapse and lose consciousness.

Based on the investigation conducted by investigating officer ASP Jarraw Madong, evidence revealed that the accused act of hitting the deceased was done under grave and sudden provocation by the deceased.

It was also revealed that the accused committed the said whilst exercising his right of private defence.

Meanwhile, defence counsel Ranbir Singh said the accused had tried his best to save the court time and cost of prosecution after he instructed him to write a representation to the prosecution to have the charge against him to be reduced to one punishable under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code which was sent on Feb 6, 2023.

He also said that the accused plea of guilty has also assisted the court in reducing the backlog of cases caused by the pandemic.

“The facts and evidence show that the deceased had made false allegations of theft against the accused and then the situation escalated to a point where the deceased started swearing and threatened to kill the accused.

“Then, the accused’s two friends arrived and the deceased started drinking alcohol with them. All of a sudden, the deceased and his friends came towards the accused and started throwing punches at the accused’s face.

“The accused was hit repeatedly and had sustained injuries but did not retaliate and only defended himself using his arms,” he pointed out.

He said the accused was the victim and those facts also entitled the accused to a further discount in as far as the sentence of imprisonment is concerned as he was punished for a theft that he did not commit.

Ranbir also submitted that a short prison term is suitable as Marius is now 67 years old and the average life of a Malaysian is 72 years; the accused also surrendered himself to the police; and he is a first offender and not a hardened criminal.

Thus, he prayed for a sentence of five years imprisonment from the date of arrest.

Deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Mark Kenneth Netto also urged the court to consider several factors before passing the sentence.

They include the interest of the public, the seriousness of the crime committed, that the accused should have not taken the law into his own hands and the sentence passed ought to be a deterrent in order to send a strong signal to the public and to any potential offenders not to commit such a crime.

He persuaded the court to pass a sentence in the range of five to seven years imprisonment.

Senior staff of the Consular Section of the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia, Kuching, Alexandri Legawa, was present at the court to witness the court proceeding.