Jobless Matang man jailed for injuring girlfriend’s seven-year-old son

KUCHING (Oct 20): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a jobless man to prison for six months and fined him RM1,000 in default one month in jail for injuring a seven-year-old boy on Oct 13.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Noor Nashrah Razemi, 30, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

According to the facts of the case, Noor Nashrah committed the crime around 3pm on Oct 13 at a house in Matang.

He became enraged after his mother turned down his request to borrow a motorcycle from her.

This led him to land blows on the boy’s head and body with his bare hands, causing injuries.

It is understood that the victim is the accused’s girlfriend’s son.

A police report was lodged on Oct 15, which led to his arrest.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case, while Noor Nashrah was unrepresented by legal counsel.