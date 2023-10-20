KTS-STIHL charity car wash project in Kuching this weekend

KUCHING (Oct 20): The KTS-STIHL charity car wash project will be taking place at the KTS Garden here this Saturday (Oct 21) and Sunday.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng has been invited to officiate at the event, where KTS Group of Companies deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau will also be attending.

A gala dinner will also be held at the KTS Garden on Sunday.

“The charity car wash project kicked off in Bintulu, then it continued in Miri, and then in Sabah (Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan and Tawau), Sibu on Oct 7 and 8, before concluding in Kuching on Oct 21 and 22,” said KTS Light Machinery Department general manager Augustine Ling, also the event’s organising chairman, when contacted.

A total of 20,000 coupons, valued at RM50 apiece, are being distributed to 23 Chinese independent secondary schools in Sarawak and Sabah, meant to be sold to the public.

“We aim to raise RM1 million through the sale of coupons, in which KTS will top it up with another RM1 million, making it RM2 million in total,” added Ling.

The charity programme is part of KTS’ effort to support Chinese independent schools.