myJICA to bring awareness for elderly caregivers in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 20): The Japan International Cooperation Agency (myJICA) Alumni Society of Malaysia will be organising a programme for elderly care and mental health of caregivers at the Lions Nursing Home here this Thursday, Oct 26.

Its president Norazizul Abdul Aziz said the programme is held in collaboration with Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Lions Nursing Home.

It is one of myJICA’s initiatives to raise awareness on understanding and managing behavioural issues in the elderly, in addition to obtaining health statuses as well as sharing of mental health tips with staff working in nursing homes.

“It is important for staff in any nursing home to equip themselves with a number of skills such as communication skills, listening skills, stress management skills as well as improving their nursing care skills,” he said in a statement.

JICA Malaysia chief representative is expected to officiate at the programme, which will also include lectures to be delivered by myJICA alumni Dr Razjeh Robert Drahman and Dr Azizah Saie, a psychiatrist at SGH.

“Apart from that, a meeting with myJICA Sarawak alumni members will also be held in conjunction with this programme,” said Norazizul.

myJICA was established and registered under the Malaysian Registrar of Societies in 1988 as a link to promote friendship between Malaysia and Japan.