No instructions from PKR Sarawak to back GPS Jepak candidate, says Miri MP

MIRI (Oct 20): The state Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leadership has not instructed members to support Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate for the Jepak by-election, said Chiew Choon Man.

The Miri MP and PKR Sarawak Youth chief said this when commenting on whether PKR would turn up to support Iskandar Turkee on nomination day tomorrow or stump for him on the campaign trail.

“There is no decision or instruction from the state leadership yet as to whether we will mobilise anyone to support,” he said.

He pointed out the only decision so far is that Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties will not be contesting in the by-election for the sake of the federal Unity government, which consists of PH, Umno, GPS, and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

In the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly, PH component Democratic Action Party (DAP) is on the Opposition bench.

Chiew indicated that the PH state leadership will consult with the PH national central committee on the coalition’s stance for the by-election.

For the recent state polls in Peninsular Malaysia, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg joined Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in showing support for PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates during nomination day.

GPS candidate Iskandar, who is former National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) state director, has pledged to continue the late Datuk Talib Zulpilip’s legacy in the constituency.

Talib, who held the seat for six terms, passed away last month.

To date, Parti Bumi Kenyalang has said it would field Stevenson Joseph Sumbang in Jepak, while the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) has said it would field Chieng Lea Ping.

The Election Commission has set Nov 4 for the Jepak by-election and Oct 31 for early voting.