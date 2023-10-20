Officer visits Matu to view progress of Prospek projects

SIBU (Oct 20): Several Integrated Villages Economic Development (Prospek) projects implemented in Matu district are expected to bring results in the near future.

Matu district administrative officer Cliff Willbrode said Prospek will directly help open up business activities for the local community.

“Hopefully, the success of Prospek will be an inspiration and encourage other districts to toe the same line,” he pointed out during a briefing for visiting Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) Sarawak director Mohd Syafiq Anas Abdullah.

The purpose of the visit was for KKDW to conduct a preliminary study to review the implementation and the progress of Prospek projects in Matu district.

Among the projects visited in Bruan Besar and Kuala Matu are the upgrading of the road to Bruan Matu Beach, preparation of site and needs for the Bruan Matu corn planting field and the upgrading of fishing facilities in Kuala Matu jetty.

“It’s our wish to see that Prospek will meet its real objective and follow the aspiration of KKDW,” he added.

Cliff also mentioned that all projects implemented were expected to generate an increase in income, especially for the poor and the extreme poor.

“We also hope that the well-being of the people will be protected once such projects are ready.”

Through Prospek, the branding of products in Matu district is also expected to increase which would ensure that the people of Matu have a better future, he added.