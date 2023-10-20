Sabah employers told to treat workers within their rights

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 19): Employers are reminded to treat their employees within their rights and to abstain from being involved in the issue of forced labour.

On Thursday, a programme to raise awareness on forced labor and children labor was held at Raia Hotel here, organised by the State Labour Department (JTK) and officiated by its director, Wan Zulkifli Wan.

Speakers including from the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Immigration Department and the police gave their respective talks to the programme attendees, among them ILO project officer Jude Peters.

Jude informed that forced labour comprise various jobs or services, can affect anyone including children and immigrants, and are usually tied with violence, blackmailing, unpaid salaries as well as loss of rights.

He said some practices which are associated with forced labour include mandatory deposits and contract swaps, hiding identification documents and overtime work, and some victims were enslaved by debt.

In this regard, Wan Zulkifli urged employers to shoulder the responsibility they are given concerning their employees according to the Sabah Labour Ordinance (Chapter 67).

“According to the ordinance, employers are required to prepare and provide service contracts to their employees, state the service period in said contracts, prepare and provide salary slips, manage their work registrations, and to register their place of work to the nearest JTK office within 90 days.

“Employers are also advised to provide their employees at least one day rest a week, annual holidays, sick leaves, and to apply for licence for the employment of non-resident workers. In addition, they should pay them through a finance institution should an employee sends them a written request.

“When it comes to the employees themselves, we advise them to learn about their rights as workers, understand the terms and regulations of their service contracts, and to report any wrongdoings to JTK Sabah,” he said.

The programme also disseminated the various reasons why employers should care about forced labour in company operations, including to build reputation and brand image, meet buyer expectations, and manage risk in the supply chain.

Other reasons employers should care about the problem are to avoid risks of trade barriers, attract socially responsible investments, improve productivity and competitiveness, level the playing field, and prevent unfair competition.