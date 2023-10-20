Sarawak-based company launches AI app for businesses

KUCHING (Oct 20): Sarawak-based company SM Digital Innovation Sdn Bhd has launched Xentinel AI, a generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) application.

According to Xentinel AI founder and chief executive officer Shawn Mckenzie, the groundbreaking generative Al is set to revolutionise how businesses operate.

He claimed it is different from other generative Al applications because of its ability to be planted and integrated into a localhost corpus database.

“By constantly learning from database interactions, Xentinel AI can provide comprehensive insights and understanding of operation performance, identifying areas for improvement to maximise productivity and efficiency.

“This valuable information is presented through data visualisation, allowing stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimise their operations,” he told the media after Xentinel AI’s beta launch today.

According to him, Xentinel AI is aligned with Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 in creating a sustainable economy with a sustainable environment by 2030.

He claimed the application is probably the first of its kind and has been registered with the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MylPO).

“With the third wave of the Al revolution, it estimated that Al could contribute up to US$5.2 trillion to the global economy in 2030 and reduce worldwide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 4 per cent by 2030.

“Generative Al will completely transform and revolutionise daily tasks, and Xentinel Al is just one of the generative Al applications in the future pipeline that will help organisations increase their value chain as they scale,” he said.

Released in April, Xentinel Al currently has eight modules in its arsenal including Xentinel Core (intelligent virtual assistant), Xentinel One (Al-powered incognito mode), AlphaXentinel (designed specifically for children), Xentinel-I (AI generating HDR images), and Xentinel-D (intelligent Al-powered chatbot).

Xentinel-X is said to effortlessly generate dashboard charts for data visualisation through simple prompts or conversational commands, while

Xentinel Omega is said to be the most advanced and powerful intelligence voice command Al, which is capable of natural, human-like conversations.

The flagship module XentinelPrime is said to harness and study the user’s corpus database providing valuable business intelligence insights for informed decision-making.

Shawn said Xentinel AI is currently free for those who sign up, while future versions will be offered at affordable prices.