Sarawakian students in peninsula excited for Lan Berambeh 2023

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 20): In a whirlwind of excitement and anticipation, Sarawakian students eagerly await the Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak 2023 (Lan Berambeh) that will be happening tomorrow at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre here.

The event, which has been the subject of eager discussion and planning for weeks, offers a diverse array of activities to strengthen the unity of Sarawakians from various backgrounds in Peninsular Malaysia.

For Osreena Oslo who studies in Management and Science University (MSU) in Shah Alam, she finds Lan Berambeh an eye opening experience for her on Sarawak’s future development.

“It is crucial as an Anak Sarawak to have the knowledge of the state’s upcoming success with its rapid positive growth forward.

“I am very excited to be able to attend the event, not only because it gives me the opportunity to gather with my fellow Sarawakian peers and feel like home with its vibes, I am also thrilled to survey booths in the event to seek career opportunities in Sarawak,” said Osreena who will be attending the Lan Berambeh for the second time.

With great enthusiasm, she anticipates gaining insights about Sarawak’s prospective development initiatives and future projects.

She also opined that the event is beneficial with the main purpose to unite all Sarawakians that reside in Peninsular Malaysia, especially students that are pursuing their studies here.

“Not only it reminds me and unto us to be proud as Sarawakians, the programme will also give us the insights about the state’s growth that we should be proud of and look up to,” said the 23-year-old.

Following Osreena’s sentiment, 22-year-old student from Universiti Teknologi Mara Puncak Perdana, Melissa Edmund, also anticipates the growth and development in Sarawak from the talks that will be conducted during Lan Berambeh tomorrow.

“This will be my second time joining this programme. Why do I decide to join again? Because it makes me feel like home, surrounded by my people really cures my homesickness, especially when studying far from home.

“I am also nervous but mostly excited especially because I’m meeting with friends from other universities,” she said.

Melissa also expected to gain new knowledge, insights, or information through the seminars and presentations that can be applied.

“Other than that, I am also looking forward to networking with people, meeting new people, making friends, and engaging with them,” she said.

Meanwhile, first-time participant Valentine Mapan Jalan, 22, said he is thrilled and delighted to be able to gather with other Sarawakians, especially students, that reside all over Peninsular Malaysia and from different universities and backgrounds.

“Personally, this is the right time and place where we can meet, and in togetherness, foster a closer relationship between Sarawakians.

“I am expecting this programme to be a huge success for Sarawakians, all thanks to Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and the support of assemblymen, Members of Parliament, and state and federal cabinet members to host this annual activity as part of the state’s efforts to bring together the comradery of Anak Sarawak,” said the Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) Johor student.

He said Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak 2023 presents a wonderful chance for Sarawakian students studying in Peninsular Malaysia to delve into greater detail and engage with government officials.

“Furthermore, Sarawakians who join Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak can see for themselves the opportunities that are provided as well as creating awareness among the students of the state’s ambition,” he said.