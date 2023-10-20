Shell Malaysia: Contributing to the community, supporting entrepreneurs

KUCHING (Oct 20): Having had presence in Malaysia for more than 130 years, Shell Malaysia is driven towards community development through various flagship social investment activities.

Shell country chair Siti Hurrairah Sulaiman says the group believes that young people, given the right support and guidance, will help to provide sustainable solutions to the major global challenges of our time.

“That’s why Shell has developed a programme that encourages science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education,” she told The Borneo Post in an exclusive interview.

“Our STEM programme called Shell NXplorers encourages our youth to look at things differently, see opportunities, and build sustainable solutions to global issues.

“We work closely with the Education Ministry and education entities to enable the next generation to reimagine our world, giving them the confidence to make a difference in their local communities, and globally.”

Since its inception in 2017, the programme has benefitted more than 20,000 secondary school students and over 1,000 tertiary students nationwide.

Shell is proud to share that students in Malaysia have the capacity to think of sustainable solutions, she enthused.

“Last year, our Shell NXplorers national winner was team ‘IT Warriors’, comprising three students from SMK Bintulu who developed EZ Park, which is an IoT-based smart parking system and app that helps drivers find their indoor parking seats more easily and faster.

“These smart students have not only facilitated drivers in saving time but also in minimising greenhouse gas emissions.”

Apart from students, Shell also seeks to support and develop Malaysian entrepreneurs with its Shell LiveWIRE programme. The programme focuses on supporting aspiring entrepreneurs above the age of 18 years in their entrepreneurial pursuits.

Following a series of workshops and a selection process, the winning entrepreneurs go through an intensive bootcamp before being coached in a three-month enterprise development accelerator programme involving subject matter experts from Shell leaders and mentored by various established and successful business owners, while providing them the opportunity to be included into the Shell Malaysia’s own value chain.

“Through this programme, we hope to help improve the economic progress of local small businesses and perhaps even discover innovative business ideas that hold the potential for changing the world around us.

“We want to support visionary entrepreneurs in their ambitions and turn their entrepreneurial dreams into a reality. In turn, this enables these small businesses to grow and create more employment opportunities in the larger communities.

“One such venture is Ahmad Tamar, run by a husband-and-wife couple who were winners of Shell LiveWIRE Sarawak in 2019. Today, their products based on dates can be found on the shelves of about 750 Shell SELECT stores across the country,” said Siti Hurrairah.

Since 2015, Shell LiveWIRE has trained 1,000 entrepreneurs, has created 300 employment opportunities, and has even managed to connect 99 businesses directly to the Shell Malaysia supply chain.

Partnerships tie in towards Shell’s success

On achieving a successful energy transition for Malaysia, Siti Hurrairah said this would require collaboration across the industry, with energy companies needing to work closely with the government, suppliers, partners, customers, the scientific community, non-governmental organisations and society at large.

This, according her, will enable all parties to understand the specific needs of the country and support the development of technology, solutions and policy frameworks to incentivise investment and innovation.

“This means that collectively, we will have to develop the right technologies, fuel solutions and government policies and regulations to enable a just transition to a lower carbon energy system,” she explained.

And herein comes the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), released by the Ministry of Economy in two parts this year. The roadmap entails a need to ensure energy is affordable and secure.

“Taking ‘The Tree, The Sky, The Sun’ again as an example, we worked closely with the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre to develop the carbon-neutral pathway for Malaysia,” she said, referring to the previously published carbon-neutral scenario for Malaysia.

“Along the way, we consulted with government stakeholders and policymakers, industry leaders, academics and NGOs to understand the country’s needs, priorities and ambitions, and identify the key levers that have the greatest influence on our carbon-neutral journey.

“Additionally, we are working closely with partners and customers in our drive to decarbonise. The solar panels at our retail stations in Malaysia have been installed through close collaboration with Cleantech Solar.

“So far, a total of 27,106 solar Photo Voltaic (PV) panels with a total capacity of 12.19 megawatt (MWp) have been installed on the roofs of about 280 stations as part of our commitment to running a safe, efficient, responsible, and profitable business.”

On the mobility front, Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd acquired a 50 per cent shareholding in Pixelbyte Sdn Bhd, the company operating ParkEasy – a mobile application software that not only lets drivers park quickly in shopping malls and other locations, but also is the largest network in Malaysia to offer a pre-booked slot for EV charging.

This is Shell’s first investment in a local Malaysian tech start up and gives Shell an immediate path to an established parking and e-mobility platform in Southeast Asia.

“Our partnership with Porsche to implement Southeast Asia’s first cross-border high performance charging (HPC) network is another great example of how Shell has forged partnerships that help to put Malaysia at the forefront of electric mobility in Southeast Asia by spearheading connectivity within the region, connecting Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand,” Siti Hurrairah added.

“We are also in close collaboration with Petronas to develop carbon capture and storage solutions and intend to play our part in making Malaysia a carbon storage hub in the region, which can enable foreign investment and providing decent and highly skilled jobs to Malaysians and Sarawakians.”

Shell Malaysia has also recently signed a collaboration agreement to invest in My Protech Sdn Bhd (Arus Oil), an International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) certified collector of waste Used Cooking Oil (UCO) from households and food businesses in Malaysia.

As Arus Oil and Shell grow together in collaboration, there is room to explore the adoption of the collection methodology in international markets alongside other investments in the Shell global Hydrotreated Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA) feedstock portfolio.

UCO is an internationally recognised biofuels feedstock which can be used in Shell’s HEFA facilities to produce low carbon fuels such as sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel.

“Finally, we want to bring our local partners and contractors along the journey with us such that the oil and gas industry can continue to thrive and provide a strong economic foundation for the country’s energy transition.

“Timi, our first wellhead platform powered by a solar and wind hybrid renewable power system, was built by Malaysian fabricator, Brooke Dockyard & Engineering Work Corporation in Sarawak. Our earlier first fully solar powered wellhead platform, Gorek, was also built entirely in Malaysia.”

Thoughts from Shell Malaysia’s Country Chair

Personally, Siti Hurrairah believes that having an ambition and knowing what you want in life is very important.

“Once you’ve set your ambition, do recognise that it’s going to be a long-term journey and throughout that journey there will certainly be ups and downs. There will be challenges, there will be times that you feel like giving up but having the resilience to persevere and move on will determine your success.

Shell has been in Malaysia for over 130 years, and I am proud that we have played a significant role in developing Malaysia’s oil and gas industry – making the country’s first oil discovery, building the first refinery and building the world’s first commercial gas to liquids plant in Sarawak.

“We hope to be able to bring our global expertise and experience to help our nation in building a more sustainable future for both Shell and Malaysia.”