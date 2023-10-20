Single story house at Kpg Sg Moyan nearly destroyed in fire

KUCHING (Oct 20): A single-storey house that is used to store household items at Kampung Sungai Moyan here was almost totally destroyed in fire around 4.30pm today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they received a call at 4.22pm of the fire.

“At the scene, firefighters faced a challenging task to put the fire under control due to the absence of a fire hydrant and a nearby water source,” said the statement.

It was also said that firefighters from the Bau and Batu Lintang stations had to travel to and fro a fire hydrant which was located a distance away from the burning house to source water to fill up their fire engines’ tanks for the operation.

At about 5pm, firefighters finally managed to put the fire at the house which measured to about 111 square metres under control.

Bomba wrapped up the operation at 5.50pm after the fire was confirmed to be fully extinguished.

According to Bomba, about 85 per cent of the house was damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no casualties were reported from the incident.