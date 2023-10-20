SK Combined Kuching receives RM117,300 to repair school facilities

KUCHING (Oct 20): An allocation of RM117,300 has been channelled to SK Combined here for the purpose of maintaining the primary school’s facilities, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

He said the school’s building, which was built in 1963, was ageing, with conditions in some classrooms in need of repair.

“The top floor classrooms of the school’s Block A are in poor condition, with dirty floors due to poor cement work, causing discomfort and insecurity among students,” he said in a statement.

Apart from that, he said the space of the school canteen is quite small and therefore cannot accommodate a large number of pupils.

“SK Combined has requested allocation for maintenance of classroom floors, walls and corridors in Block A, which will be channelled through my service centre.

“The funds will also be used to build a rest and recreational area for the pupils and teachers,” he said.

Yii also said that a contribution of RM7,000 will go to SK Combined Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) to hold the school’s Primary 6 Appreciation Ceremony this year.

“My office will continue to work with all schools under my constituency to render assistance that are needed,” he added.