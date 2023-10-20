Strong investor confidence in Sabah’s oil and gas firm

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 20): The Sabah state’s oil and gas company, SMJ Sdn Bhd (SMJSB) created its own victory when the issued Sukuk Wakalah worth RM900 million received an oversubscription of almost four times.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun who is also the chairman of SMJSB, said the overwhelming demand reflected investors’ confidence not only in SMJSB but also the state government.

“This also reflects the ability of AmInvestment Bank Berhad (AIBB) to manage the issuance of the Sukuk Wakalah professionally.

“The issuance of this Sukuk Wakalah is a form of bond for the purpose of business needs for SMJSB, which is a wholly owned state government company,” he said to reporters after the signing ceremony of RM10 billion AAA-rated multi-currency Sukuk Wakalah Programme between SMJSB and AIBB on Friday.

The Sukuk Wakalah, or an Islamic medium-term notes, which has a tenure of between five and 15 years, was issued under the Shariah principle of Wakalah and carries a profit rate of between 4.23 per cent and 4.67 per cent per annum.

On October 16, 2023, SMJSB had priced its inaugural RM900 million Sukuk Wakalah.

The inaugural issuance was closed with an order book of RM3.5 billion translating to a bid to cover ratio of 3.9 times, subscribed by a diverse group of investors in Malaysia.

Describing the programme as a significant milestone for SMJSB, Masidi earlier in his speech said: “These cash flows enable the State Government to diversify its funding sources, optimise the capital structure and support our growth strategy where SMJSB will continue to acquire profitable and producing oil and gas assets”.

He further said that there are a lot more untapped oil and gas resources in Sabah and believed that the State Government, with SMJSB’s help, will achieve greater revenue sharing, greater say and greater participation in the oil and gas development in the state.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer Dr Dionysia Kibat, representing SMJSB, and AIBB Head of Debts Market Yeoh Teik Leng, signed the inaugural issuance.

Also present were Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong, Technical Advisor to the Sabah Government-cum-SMJSB Special Advisor Datuk Seri Panglima Lim Haw Kuang, AIBB Chief Executive Officer Tracy Chen and Ambank Business Banking Managing Director Christopher Yap.

Meanwhile, in applauding SMJSB for the successful maiden issuance, Tracy said: “This maiden issuance marks a testament of investors’ strong confidence in SMJSB’s financial performance and business outlook.

“Although SMJSB is investing in the hydro-carbon industry, SMJSB continues to partner reputable operators with established and proven environmental, social and governance practices and policies with set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over time,” she added.