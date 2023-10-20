Sunway Group inks MoUs to transform prime land in Kuching, redevelop Bukit Assek

KUCHING (Oct 20): Sunway Group Property Development has sealed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) with the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) and Yayasan Sarawak.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg witnessed the MoU signing ceremony during the High Performance Team (HPT) Retreat 2023 at the Royal Perak Golf Club in Ipoh, on Thursday (Oct 19).

In a statement, Sunway said the collaboration is a commitment to modernise and innovate property development in Sarawak.

It also said the two MoUs will reshape the regional landscape.

The first MoU was signed between Sunway and Yayasan Sarawak’s Trustee Board regarding the transformation of 119 acres of prime land in Kuching into a state-of-the-art Digital Medical Village Development.

“This aims to explore a modern integrated smart city master plan, feasibility studies, and design innovations,” Sunway said.

Sunway and Yayasan Sarawak will also explore the ‘Build-Operate-Own’ or ‘Build-Operate-Transfer’ business model, known for its association with Sunway.

The second MoU was signed between Sunway and LCDA regarding the redevelopment of a 497-acre urban renewal area in Bukit Assek, Sibu.

Sunway said the collaboration would take inspiration from the award-winning Sunway City Kuala Lumpur to revitalise the Bukit Assek area with an integrated modern urban master plan, design, and feasibility.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian; Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Minister for Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi; State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; and Sunway Group founder and chairman Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah.