S’wak govt continues to attract more high quality investments to become high income economy by 2030

SIBU (Oct 20): The Sarawak government will continue its endeavor to attract more high quality investments and facilitate their implementations in its pursuit to become a high income economy by 2030.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the state government wants to see both the investors and local entrepreneurs, especially SMEs and Sarawakians, to benefit from these investments.

“In this regard, I would like to welcome investors and collaborators to join us in the journey to build Sarawak as a vibrant hub for innovation, technology-driven and digitalised economy,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony of LONGi Malaysia Sdn Bhd New Plant at Samalaju Industrial Park in Bintulu today.

Awang Tengah said the state government has always been very supportive of investments from both foreign and local.

He singled out investments and collaborations in six priority sectors, namely manufacturing, commercial agriculture, tourism, forestry, mining, and services that can create benefits for all.

Under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, he said Sarawak is now focusing on developing a low carbon, green and circular economy.

He said Sarawak also aims to be a regional leader in innovation and high technology-based economy.

“Sarawak is a popular destination for investment in Malaysia. Investors like LONGi, OCIM, Press Metal, Pertama Ferroalloy and Sakura Ferroalloy to name a few, are confident in our government administration and policies that are business and investment friendly.”

Adding on, Awang Tengah, who is the Minister for International Trade and Investment, and second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, said Sarawak is strategically located and offers many comparative advantages for businesses to grow and prosper such as availability of green renewable energy; a pool of talented workforce who are trainable and mobile; opportunities in new sectors including hydrogen production; carbon capture and storage; and sustainable aviation fuel from microalgae, among others.

“To this end, Sarawak has spring-boarded several initiatives including substantial investments in advanced digital infrastructure, the cultivation of a thriving start-up ecosystem, as well as proactive re-skilling and enrichment for our workforce.

“As we move forward towards our Sarawak 2030 aspiration, talent and skills will play a significant role in our development and progress.

“We fully believe that inclusivity is a fundamental prerequisite for Sarawak to successfully shift from a traditional commodities-based economy to a sustainable technology-based economy,” he said.

Over the years, he said Samalaju has attracted more than RM52 billion worth of investments and created many economic spinoffs, which continue to benefit our local business communities.

“Currently, Samalaju has created more than 8,000 employment opportunities, of which 83 per cent of them are filled by locals. In 2022 alone, Samalaju generated a total of RM532 million in wages for the workers, which ultimately flows back into our local economy.

“For the same year, the export value generated from Samalaju was RM18.4 billion,” he said.

Awang Tengah said currently, his ministry is implementing the SME Cluster in Samalaju Industrial Park (SIP) to cater for supporting industry, particularly SME’s in that area.

“The project covers a total of 100 hectares with infrastructure such as road access, drainage, Sarawak Energy Bhd sub substation, Telekom Malaysia cable underground trench and future high rise water tank.

“This project will be implemented in 10 phases. As of now, we have completed phase 1 and phase 2 which consist of a total area of 16.4 hectares.

“In addition, the Samalaju Water Supply Project will increase the capacity of the existing water supply in Samalaju Industrial Park (SIP) from 80MLD to 200MLD by 2026. The project is currently under tender preparation stage and construction works are expected to commence in Quarter 2 of year 2024,” he said.

He said the Samalaju Pipeline project by Petros on the other hand will deliver up to 300 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas from Bintulu gas treatment facilities to the SIP.

“The pipeline is expected to be completed in Q4, 2025, and PETRONAS has agreed to supply 150 MMSCFD of gas to Samalaju via the pipeline.

Sarawak Energy Berhad is also building the Samalaju 1,000MW Combined Cycle power plant and is expected to generate first power in 2026,” he said.

Earlier, Awang Tengah also congratulated LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd chairman Zhong Baosen, for the expansion of LONGi’s global footprint by adding another new manufacturing facility here at Samalaju Industrial Park in Bintulu, in addition to the existing plants at Sama Jaya High Tech Park in Kuching.

“Within one and a half year, LONGi acquired two additional properties in Sama Jaya (Sanmina and Comtec plants) and aggressively proceeded with your expansion plans in the following years to cater to growing PV demands of the global market.

“With this new facility in Samalaju, you should be able to achieve better efficiencies by being closer to upstream producers of polycrystalline silicon, creating tighter integration and reducing your carbon footprint,” he said.

Awang Tengah also mentioned that LONGi’s investments and expansions are very much welcomed as they create positive multiplier effects to the local economy by providing employment and business opportunities, technology transfers as well as social responsibility programmes.

“Hopefully, you can convince more companies in your supply chain to invest in Sarawak by forming a cluster around your facilities to provide you with the support you require for your production.”