Tourists reminded to respect Sabah culture

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 19): Tourists visiting Sabah are reminded to be mindful of the local culture relating to dress codes as well as customs and traditions of the destination.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew gave the reminder in the wake of a photo making its rounds again on social media on Thursday, showing a bikini-clad traveller with her luggage bag, standing along Gaya Street. It is understood that the photo was taken about a month ago.

“I would like to remind all travellers to be mindful of the dress code in any destination that they are visiting. Be conscious of your surroundings, too. You can tell by observation that the city centre is still for business dwellers with a mix of tourist accents.

“Through the Sabah Tourism Board (STB), we often remind travellers of the dress code and customary practices in Sabah. Still, they can do some research, if unsure, about the country they are going to. Do respect the local culture,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

The minister contended that although Kota Kinabalu is considered an island town because of its proximity to offshore islands, namely the Tunku Abdul Rahman Park and Sepanggar Island, and Tanjung Aru Beach, one can notice that the wandering population in the city centre is not dressed in beach attire all around, unlike the environment in other beach destinations.

On the distasteful photo of a half-naked woman posing in front of the STB building, Liew said it was disheartening to know that there was such malicious intention.

“We are investigating the authenticity of the account and image. Nevertheless, we seek the public’s cooperation to report the image and account if anyone happens to come across any such posting on social media,” she added.