Youths join engagement session with Bank Negara at Swinburne

KUCHING (Oct 20): Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus recently hosted a youth engagement session with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) at its campus here.

In a news release, the university said the event was organised as part of the central bank’s efforts to promote financial literacy among the youth in Malaysia.

Leading the delegation was BNM deputy governor Dato Marzunisham Omar who shared valuable insights on the Malaysian economy, career opportunities with BNM and the importance of being vigilant against financial scams with students during the two-hour session.

The students also engaged candidly with Marzunisham in an interactive session, where they raised questions on a range of topics such as the economic outlook, monetary policy, labour market and digital currency.

Marzunisham urged the students to study hard and expand their network during their university years.

The students were also reminded to keep themselves updated with economic trends and knowledge to be active stakeholders in nation building.

Swinburne Sarawak strives to continue with similar engagements with relevant regulators and industries, such as BNM, to enrich the students’ real-world learning and equip them to be career-ready graduates.