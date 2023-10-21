Ancom Truelife, Wellesta Holdings join forces to introduce AI-based breast cancer detection software in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 21): Healthcare solutions provider Ancom Truelife has teamed up with Wellesta Holdings to introduce FX Mammo, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered breast cancer detection software in Malaysia.

The partnership agreement was signed by Ancom Nylex Berhad executive chairman Datuk Siew Ka Wei, Wellesta Holdings chairman and managing director Milan Paleja and Privasia Technology Berhad chief executive officer Datuk Puvanesan Subenthiran.

Wellesta Holdings is a Singapore pharmaceutical startup that acquires the rights to pharmaceuticals from developed countries, and then imports and sells them to other countries. The company recently saw investment by Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co.

Privasia Technology Berhad, an investment holding company engaged in providing IT services, is Ancom Truelife’s joint partner in promoting FX Mammo in Malaysia.

“This partnership aims to enhance early breast cancer detection, ultimately improving the health and lives of Malaysian women.

“FX Mammo, touted as one of the most powerful AI tools for breast cancer diagnosis, is set to revolutionise the way radiologists analyse mammograms,” said Paleja during the signing ceremony at Ancom’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya yesterday.

Also present were Ancom Truelife Sdn Bhd executive chairman Datuk Hasnul Hassan, CEO Joe Pramesh Ganesaguru and Privasia planning, operations and special projects head Hasbullah Hassin as well as representatives from Wellesta Holdings.

Paleja also said that the AI solution will assist radiologists in making quicker and more accurate decisions when diagnosing breast cancer.

He also expressed Wellesta Holdings’ enthusiasm about partnering with Ancom Truelife to bring more game-changing technology to Malaysia in the future.

“We are very happy to share that we are bringing many more healthcare products in the coming period to Malaysians,” he said.

Hasbullah said that breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women, making early detection critical for better treatment outcomes.

“Breast cancer detected at Stage 1 boasts a survival rate of more than 90 per cent, while at Stage 4, the survival rate is only about 20 per cent, primarily because there is currently no cure available.

“In Malaysia, the screening rate for breast cancer is a mere 3.6 per cent, and there are approximately 1.9 radiologists per 100,000 women.

“The AI solution we are providing can accurately and rapidly analyse mammograms in two to three minutes, significantly reducing the time required compared to the conventional process and minimising the occurrence of false positives and false negatives in cancer detection,” he said.

Speaking about the software availability, Siew said that the product received approval from the Malaysian Device Authority (MDA) on February 24.

He said the FX Mammo software will be available to private and government healthcare institutions with mammogram machines.

“The partnership with Wellesta Holdings aligns with the Malaysian government’s objective of promoting a healthy nation.

“The introduction of FX Mammo marks a significant step towards creating a healthier and more accessible healthcare system in Malaysia, one that leverages the power of AI to make a lasting impact on the fight against breast cancer,” he said.

Ancom Nylex Berhad is a diversified group with businesses in agricultural chemicals, industrial chemicals, logistics, and polymer, among others. – Malay Mail