Awg Tengah says GPS will go all out in Jepak by-election despite being favourite to win

BINTULU (Oct 21): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) election machinery will still go all out to win the Jepak by-election with an even bigger majority despite the coalition being the favourite to retain the seat, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said despite believing that victory is in GPS’ favour, they will not take it for granted and will work hard in this by-election.

“We will work really hard, and it seems that the cooperation between the GPS component parties is very strong. Their enthusiasm and determination is so high, and we will move together,” he said when met after the nomination process at the Bintulu Civic Centre nomination centre here today.

Awang Tengah, who is GPS director of operations for the by-election, said the coalition will start mobilising its election machinery on the ground in a day or two.

He said he expects a large number of voters that will come out to cast their votes on Nov 4 for GPS’ candidate Iskandar Turkee, who is from the Vaie community.

“In terms of percentage, I hope it will increase. We also need to see if there is betting among those who compete, so we have to be careful.

“We are facing this election with enthusiasm and seriousness, and we are not over-confident even though we are sure victory is in our favour,” he said.

Awang Tengah pointed out that a bigger win for GPS in Jepak is very important, as it will ensure the continuity of the previous plans of its incumbent, the late Datuk Talib Zulpilip, who had already made such a great contribution to the people in his constituency — and if Iskandar was elected, would continue his legacy.

Awang Tengah said Abang Johari’s high quality leadership has been proven as the GPS government has managed to move towards sustainable development in all aspects in terms of infrastructure and other basic facilities.

“Although it may not be enough, it is already visible in terms of economic and social planning and we want to intensify our efforts to ensure the community will always be in a harmonious relationship with each other,” he said.

On the other hand, he said he was puzzled by the real intentions of the opposition parties challenging GPS in the by-election.

“They know that even if they win, they will not be able to defeat the existing government — this government already has its policies, so there is nothing they will do,” he said.

Thus, he called on Jepak voters to continue joining hands with GPS and said Iskandar is the right choice to represent the people in Jepak.

Awang Tengah said Iskandar is good and willing to work, which will allow what has been planned to be implemented smoothly for the good of Jepak.

The Jepak by-election on Nov 4 will see a three cornered fight between Iskandar, Stevenson Joseph Sumbang from Parti Bumi Kenyalang and Chieng Lea Phing of the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party.