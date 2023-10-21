Don’t spread fake news on Jepak by-election, cautions S’wak CP

SIBU (Oct 21): The public are reminded to refrain from spreading fake news about the Jepak by-election, said Sarawak Commissioner of Police Dato Mohd Azman Sapri Abang Ahmad.

He said the Election Commission (EC) will investigate any fake news and take appropriate action according to the law.

“The nomination for the by-election has been peaceful so far. Do not speculate,” he said when met by reporters on Saturday morning at the Bintulu Civic Centre nomination centre here.

The Jepak by-election will see a three cornered fight between Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Iskandar Turkee, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s Stevenson Joseph Sumbang and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party candidate Chieng Lea Phing.

The by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Datuk Talip Zulpilip on Sept 15.

Mohd Azman also reminded the candidates to apply for campaign permits, which started today until 12am on Nov 3.

Polling day falls on Nov 4.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azman said a total of 625 officers are working to ensure the election goes smoothly.