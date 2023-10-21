DPM Fadillah: Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak a pivotal platform for S’wakian youths studying in Peninsula

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 21): Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak 2023 (LBAS 2023) serves as a pivotal platform for the young people studying in Peninsula Malaysia to be stewards for emerging technology, said Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

He said LBAS 2023 is also a platform for them to learn the history of Sarawak, which played a role in the formation of Malaysia.

“That is just a part of it — LBAS 2023 also provides various opportunities and space to understand the state government’s plans and policies in developing Sarawak for the future.

“For instance, when we transition to new technology — where will we get the skilled workforce? We rely on our young people who are currently studying and this is why they need to fill their skill set so when they graduate, they will be able to fill all the spaces and opportunities created by the government in new technology,” he said.

Fadillah told reporters this after launching the exhibition and sales booths at LBAS 2023 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) here today.

In this regard, Fadillah hoped Sarawak’s youths can seize the employment opportunities provided with the knowledge acquired from the event.

Fadillah was accompanied by Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri; Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang; Deputy Minister of Economy Dato Hanifah Hajar Taib; Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh; Deputy Minister of Health Dato Lukanisman Awang Sauni; Igan MP Ahmad Johnie Zawawi; Batang Sadong MP Rodiyah Sapiee; Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin; and others.

Mitec was flooded by people as early as 7am, starting with registration and visits to exhibitions and sales booths. There are over 100 exhibitions from various government agencies, the private sector and non-governmental organisations.