Eight individuals in Sibu arrested for alleged involvement in illegal gambling

SIBU (Oct 21): Eight individuals were arrested for allegedly being involved in illegal gambling believed to be poker.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the raid was conducted under Ops Dadu at 10.25pm on Oct 20 here.

“When the police team arrived, they found a group of men aged between 20 to 30 years old involved in gambling, believed to be poker,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkipli said initial investigations found the illegal gambling had been operating at the premises for two days.

The police also seized a poker table, eight chairs, betting boards, betting papers, 271 chips and other gambling paraphernalia from the suspects.

The seized items were brought back to the police station for further action.

“All the suspects were also remanded for one day until Oct 22 to assist in the investigation,” he said.

The case will be investigated under Section 6(1) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953.

If convicted, offenders may be fined not more than RM5,000 or face imprisonment no longer than six months or both.