Fahmi criticises PAS president Hadi for not using opportunity as MP to question PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 21): Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is the spokesman for the unity government, today criticised the action of PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang who described Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as not taking a strong enough stand on the Palestinian issue.

He said Abdul Hadi, who is Marang Member of Parliament for Marang, could ask the prime minister in Parliament if there was any issue, but did not do so nor did he attend Parliament sitting.

“From October 9 to October 19, Abdul Hadi only attended parliament sitting once, on October 16, the same day the Prime Minister made a statement on the Palestinian issue. So, he (Abdul Hadi) had the opportunity to ask.

“But did Abdul Hadi criticise or oppose the Prime Minister’s statement? Not at all,” said Fahmi through a post on his X account.

Fahmi was commenting on Abdul Hadi’s statement at a press conference in conjunction with the PAS Mukatamar in Shah Alam, Selangor, yesterday when asked about Anwar’s stand on the Israeli regime’s oppression of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Through the post, Fahmi also shared the Parliament Hansard dated October 16 when Anwar made the statement on the Palestinian issue at 11.37am.

“Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin spoke afterwards and even congratulated the prime minister over the government’s stance on the Palestine issue.

“Suddenly Abdul Hadi interrupted. But out of the 136 words he spoke, not a single word was to respond, refute, protest or criticise the Prime Minister’s statement which is said to be not strong enough…Is this how a ‘pious’ man or a preacher behaves? Abdul Hadi is clearly a person with vengeance,” he said.

Last October 16, the prime minister said that the deployment of Malaysian military forces to Palestine, including for peacekeeping or humanitarian missions, can only be done after achieving a consensus from the neighbouring countries.

In a briefing on the latest development on the Palestinian-Israeli crisis at the Dewan Rakyat, Anwar said without the consensus, aircraft carrying Malaysian peacekeepers or humanitarian assistance will not be allowed to land.

When tabling Budget 2024 on October 13, Anwar, who is also the minister of finance, announced that Malaysia would launch a humanitarian fund to help the Palestinians with an initial fund of RM10 million. ― Bernama