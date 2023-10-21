Fire safety is everyone’s responsibility, says S’wak Bomba director

KUCHING (Oct 21): The society has a collective responsibility in ensuring fire safety, said Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) director Datu Khirudin Drahman.

He said in the event of a fire, fingers tend to be pointed in all directions and blame is placed elsewhere.

“The responsibility also lies with the society due to the lack of awareness regarding fire safety. We cannot attribute blame arbitrarily — it is a collective responsibility,” he said.

Khirudin made this call in a speech at a joint Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme organised by Sarawak Energy and Bomba at the Batu Lintang fire station here today.

Five primary schools participated in the programme, namely SK Tabuan, SK Tabuan Hilir, SK Batu Lintang, SJKC St Paul and SK Catholic English.

Khirudin said the event aimed to promote fire safety knowledge and awareness among the future leaders of the nation.

“We want to ensure that safety is truly ingrained in the students. We hope for them to serve as catalysts in promoting fire safety, especially within their homes.

“Fire is a powerful force that can be both useful and destructive. It is important to learn how to prevent fire accidents, how to react in case of fire emergencie and how to use fire-fighting equipment safely and effectively,” he said.

During the event, Bomba experts shared their insights and experience on fire safety including demonstrating some fire-fighting techniques and giving the participants a tour around the fire station.

A total of 50 fire extinguishers were given to the participating schools, with each school receiving 10 fire extinguishers respectively.

Also present were Sarawak Energy’s Head of Safety, Security and Environment Morris Kho, who was representing Sarawak Energy’s project director Albert Bong.