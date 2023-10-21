Help ease bottlenecks along Kuching-Samarahan Expressway during rush hour, Chong to police

KUCHING (Oct 21): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen today urged the police to help ease traffic bottlenecks along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway during evening rush hour.

He said he had received numerous complaints about the traffic congestions in the past week, where some of the commuters were stuck in traffic for hours.

“The traffic jam was further aggravated by the police setting up roadblocks around 7pm or 8pm along that stretch of the road,” he told reporters when met after visiting a free health screening organised by his office at Farley shopping mall here today.

Chong said he hoped the police will take prompt actions to station officers along the road to alleviate traffic congestions during rush hours, as well as review their roadblock operations.

“As for the roadblock, we will see how it goes after they set it up and whether it is necessary or not. The operations should seriously be looked into, because roadblocks have been set up for about a week and whether or not the police have managed to discover any stolen vehicles,” he said.

He stressed the results from setting up the roadblocks must be reviewed to determine whether the intended objectives have been achieved.