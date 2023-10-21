Historic Hotel Labuan set for demolition

LABUAN (Oct 21): The once-iconic Hotel Labuan, which once stood as a symbol of pride for the island of Labuan, is set to be demolished to make way for a new development.

The delapidated 10-storey structure, deemed unsafe in 1997 and subsequently abandoned, will soon be a memory of the past.

Labuan Corporation’s chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail has confirmed that the local authority’s board of directors has given the green light for the demolition this year or early next year.

“We will call for tenders as soon as we have the estimated budget for the demolition exercise,” he said in response to a revelation made by Labuan Corporation Chairman Tan Sri Anifah Aman, in the Labuan Chamber of Commerce’s group WhatsApp.

He said the Labuan Corporation would collaborate with relevant government agencies, including the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), to ensure the demolition process adheres to strict safety guidelines.

The Hotel Labuan, a 150-room establishment once owned by the family of former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Harris Mohd Salleh, was shut down by the Labuan Development Authority, which is now known as Labuan Corporation, following the discovery of structural unsoundness.

The hotel was once a thriving hub for both local and international visitors, a revered meeting spot for government leaders and politicians. However, over time, it has sadly fallen into disrepair, becoming an unattractive eyesore in the heart of Labuan.

Rithuan Ismail expressed hope that the demolition of the Hotel Labuan would open up the doors for a new developer to breathe life into the land, paving the way for commercial development that would bring economic benefits to the island and its residents.

“We hope the new development project will have a substantial economic spill over effect on the local community,” he said.

He said the impending demolition marks a turning point for Labuan, as the island prepares to bid farewell to an architectural relic of its past and embrace a promising future of modern development and economic growth. – Bernama