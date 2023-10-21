Jepak by-election: Campaign period till Nov 3, EC sets up 2 enforcement teams for monitoring

BINTULU (Oct 21): The Election Commission (EC) has set the campaigning period for the Jepak by-election to 14 days starting today until 11.59pm on Nov 3, said its chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh.

He added that the commission has also set up two election enforcement teams to monitor campaigning activities by the candidates throughout the period.

“Candidates who have paid a deposit for election campaign materials are also subject to the bylaws of any local authority as provided under the Electoral Offences Act 1954,” he said.

He said all campaign methods and materials are allowed as long as they do not develop feelings of malice, dissatisfaction or hostility or have a racial element and touch on religious sensitivities including on the 3R issue and not violating the provisions of Act 5 and other related laws.

There is no limit set to photos of competing political parties and photos of leaders of component political parties, coalitions, alliances on election campaign materials, he added.

Abdul Ghani said photos of political party leaders on campaign materials, including photos of component political party leaders who are officially registered or not officially registered but support or affiliate with the candidate of the political party contesting can be combined or placed separately, subject to the electoral division of the candidate or political party contesting.

Thus, he said EC hopes that the campaigning activities will run in a harmonious atmosphere and in accordance with the laws and regulations set.

“EC congratulates the Returning Officer and the team for carrying out their duties smoothly today,” he said.

“The EC also extended its appreciation to the (Sarawak) State Secretary’s Office, the Royal Malaysian Police, the Attorney General’s Department, the Malaysian Insolvency Department, the Local Authorities, the Malaysian Information Department, the media and all parties involved directly and indirectly in the Jepak by-election,” said Abdul Ghani.

The nomination process which began at 9am this morning at Bintulu Civic Centre had been officially closed at 10am with the submission of three nomination papers.

The candidates are Chieng Lea Phing from Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi), Iskandar Turkee from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and Stevenson Joseph Sumbang from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).