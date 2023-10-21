Jepak by-election: Don supports Fadillah’s suggestion to let GPS win unopposed

KUCHING (Oct 21): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof’s suggestion to let Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) win unopposed in the Jepak state seat by-election on November 4 is wise, said political analyst Novel Lyndon.

Speaking to The Borneo Post, the associate Professor in Anthropology and Sociology of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) described Fadillah’s statement as to the point due to the fact that the opposition parties intending to join the fight – Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Aspirasi – have no strong grassroots support in Jepak.

He also said despite being local-based parties neither PBK nor Aspirasi would have a chance to win the seat given their controversial propaganda over the secession of Sarawak from Malaysia.

“I agree with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof’s suggestion yesterday (Oct 19). This is due to the fact that the opponents of the GPS, which are also local-based parties, namely PBK and Aspirasi, certainly do not have strong grassroots and their party machinery is also in a weak state.

“The second issue of these two parties is sentiment and propaganda,” he said, adding that financial position also should be taken into account when fielding candidates to contest in an election.

“And I also agree that it would save money because the cost of holding a by-election is not cheap,” he said.

Channelling the money for development projects, he pointed out, would bring more benefit rather than using it for something that would not give any good returns.

However, he noted that the Jepak by-election must be held following the unexpected passing of the incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

“I also agree that it would save more money. The cost for contesting in the election could be better used and channelled for people’s development projects.

“But in a democratic process, elections must be held,” he said.

In praising the late Talib for his huge contribution to the development of Bintulu, Lyndon also reckoned it is not possible for PBK and Aspirasi to win the Jepak state seat as it is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) stronghold.

“I also found that this Jepak seat is a safe seat for GPS and the incumbent, the late Datuk Talib, had done a good job in courting the community, which mostly consists of rural communities and is dominated by the Bumiputera ethnic group,” he said, while referring to Iskandar Turkee, the candidate selected by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, as a perfect choice given his background and he is very close to the Jepak people.

“The selection of Iskandar Turkee as candidate is appropriate due to his previous position as director of AADK where he certainly had helped to plan social and economic programmes that are beneficial to rural communities and young people.

“In addition, drug issues, social ills and alcohol addiction are problems associated with teenagers or youth today, which AADK Sarawak has tackled through intervention modules,” he said.

Lyndon believes that GPS will win huge in the Jepak by-election while candidates from PBK and Aspirasi are expected to lose.

He also expects PBK and Aspirasi candidates to lose their deposits.

“Without the presence of other parties like Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN), I expect independent candidates and candidates from these local parties to lose their deposits.

“I personally agree with DPM’s statement based on the narrative that without the presence of the big parties namely PH and PN, the GPS candidate will win big,” he said.