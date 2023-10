BINTULU (Oct 21): The Jepak by-election on Nov 4 will see a three-cornered fight, with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Iskandar Turkee aiming to retain the seat for the state coalition.

He will be facing Stevenson Joseph Sumbang from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Chieng Lea Phing from the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi).

MORE TO COME