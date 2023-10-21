Saturday, October 21
Jepak by-election: MACC opens operations room for complaints of corruption, power abuse

The MACC in a statement said the operations room, which is open for 24 hours from today until Nov 4, is at the MACC Bintulu Branch MACC office. – Bernama photo

BINTULU (Oct 21): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened an operations room for the public to channel information and complaints of corrupt acts and power abuse in the Jepak state by-election.

The MACC, in a statement, said the operations room, which is open for 24 hours from today until Nov 4, is at the MACC Bintulu Branch MACC office.

“The public can also channel any complaints of corruption and abuse of power via email to  [email protected] or call 086-316200,” according to the statement.

It also reminded candidates and political parties competing in the by-election not to engage in activities that may violate the election laws and regulations.

The Jepak by-election was called following the death of its incumbent assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip, 72, from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) last Sept 15. – Bernama

