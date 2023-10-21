Jepak by-election: PSB pledges support for GPS candidate

BINTULU (Oct 21): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has pledged full support to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Iskandar Turkee in the upcoming Jepak by-election.

In this regard, PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh calls upon all party members in Bintulu to campaign for Iskandar so as to ensure a landslide victory for GPS.

The former state minister, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, was among the political leaders who turned up at Bintulu Civic Centre today for nomination day of the by-election, of which polling day has been set by the Election Commission (EC) on Nov 4.

According to Wong, Sarawak is now undergoing significant transformation under ‘a dedicated and forceful leader’.

“The Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is recognised for his political prowess and far-sighted vision towards establishing a new hallmark of dynamic government to bring about a high-income society and a developed status for Sarawak by 2030.

“We recognise that at this crucial stage of our state development, political unity and stability are the two important elements that cannot be faulted and should be the target to aim for.

“People occupying positions of leadership and influence should lead their followers to these ideals. We are also fully aware that in politics, one way we can identify with one another is to accentuate the positive; that is to look for similarities between us, rather than differences,” he said in a statement.

In terms of policies and in terms of what they hoped to do and what to achieve for the people of Sarawak, Wong regarded PSB as being ‘80 per cent or more similar to Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and GPS’.

“We will not allow the small differences divide us. We will not try to make political gains out of our differences.

“Towards this end, on Aug 19, 2023, we PSB decided to sign an unity memorandum of understanding in Kuala Lumpur with PDP to enable us to work closely together with a plan for merger of the two parties under the umbrella of PDP,” he said.

Wong added that having made such a historic and irrevocable choice, the PSB was ready to give full support and to rally strongly behind GPS-led government under the leadership of Abang Johari – and at the same time, to give full support to the Unity Government at federal level under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.