KTS-STIHL charity car wash project in Kuching today, tomorrow

KUCHING (Oct 21): The KTS Group of Companies, in collaboration with STIHL power tools company, is organising a charity car wash at the KTS Garden compound this weekend to raise funds for Chinese independent secondary schools.

KTS Trading Sdn Bhd general manager Augustine Ling said their target is to raise RM2 million for 23 schools in Sabah and Sarawak.

A total of 20,000 car wash coupons were distributed to the schools to be sold to the public to raise RM1 million, while KTS will match every ringgit raised to bring the total amount to RM2 million.

“We successfully organised this series of car washes at six locations in the past few months. The first stop was in Bintulu on July 8 and today in Kuching is the final stop,” he said.

Ling said KTS believes corporate social responsibility is a strategic process to integrate business, environmental and social performance to create greater value and enduring benefits.

“This event is organised to mark the 55th anniversary of the partnership between KTS Group and STIHL,” he said at the opening ceremony of the car wash.

Meanwhile, Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, who was the guest of honour, lauded the charity event which represents the spirit of generosity, kindness and power of collective action to bring about meaningful change in society.

“The funds raised today will undoubtedly bring hope and relief to the independent Chinese secondary schools of Sabah and Sarawak, especially those facing challenges and difficulties,” he said.

Among those present was STIHL Southeast Asia sales director Peter Wesner.