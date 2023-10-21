Kuching cops looking for local man to assist probe in arson case

KUCHING (Oct 21): Police are looking for a local man to assist in the investigation of a case involving arson here.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement urged the public with information on the man to come forward and cooperate with law enforcement.

“They are encouraged to share information with the investigating officer, Sgt Syazwan, at 018-2464071.

“Alternatively, individuals can also relay relevant information to the Kuching District Police Headquarters Control Center at 082-244444 or visit the nearest police station,” he said.

Ahsmon said the case is currently being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code.

The section states that whoever commits mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage will be liable to imprisonment or fine, or both if convicted.