Kuching top cop: Petra Jaya needs new police station

KUCHING (Oct 21): Petra Jaya needs a new police station to better address crime prevention activities in the area, said Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah.

He said the new police station is much needed due to the growth of urbanisation in Petra Jaya.

He revealed that the matter has been brought up to the Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarter (IPK) for further deliberation.

“We actually have submitted the proposal to build a new police station in July 2021. But it also has to go through several procedures which need a little bit of work and take some time.

“Our proposal is to have a new police station in Demak, but the actual location has yet to be identified because it is still in the process,” he told reporters after attending the Town Hall Programme at Taman Samariang Aman’s multipurpose hall here today.

Ashmon also noted that tremendous development and the rising population has contributed to the increase of criminal activities around the area.

He said despite Petra Jaya’s changing landscape, it still relies on one police station – the Gita Police Station – to administer community security and policing services of the whole area.

He also explained that lack of manpower coupled with the vast areas covered by the Gita Police Station remained as one of the main factors that constrained their initiatives.

Citing the current ratio of one police officer to 786 people in Kuching, he said this does not bode well with what has been set by global policy.

“Currently, there is only one police station that administers the whole Petra Jaya which is Gita police station.

“It administers a very large area, from the border of Matang and Padawan up to Muara Tebas, and as you know, the police station has a small amount of manpower.

“We cannot compare the current situation with many years ago because during that time, having one police station to manage the whole area might be relevant with the number of people and the development pace at that time although the geographical area is still the same.

“But we also need to look at the current situation now. I am sure the community welcomes this proposal because they want the police service to be felt by all levels of society here,” he said.

With the vast boundary covered by Gita Police Station and compounded effect of development in Petra Jaya, he thus believed that having a new police station in Petra Jaya would not only enable better policing services for the community but also enhance its efforts in reducing crime activities.

He said with a new police station, it would indirectly increase the amount of police manpower and make it easier for them to fight crime and effectively service the public.

“Therefore, if there is an additional police station in the Petra Jaya area, I believe we can focus on one area,” he said, adding this strategy also aligns Petra Jaya development as it is also the center of state administration.