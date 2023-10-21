Malaysia, China to sign MoUs in creative industry, cyber security

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 21): Malaysia and China will sign several memorandums of understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral relations, including in the fields of content production and cyber security, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said Malaysia and China signed an MoU in the field of telecommunications in September last year, but there are several other aspects where understanding can be established, including in the field of content production and cyber security.

“Bilateral meetings had been held and there were a number of matters discussed, including measures for close cooperation between the two countries in several fields including content creation or co-production that focuses on content that also attracts Chinese tourists to Malaysia,” he said

He told a press conference after opening the fifth Asean-China Media Week here today that the bilateral meetings also discussed efforts to strengthen cooperation in media, broadcasting, news exchange and creative industries.

Fahmi said he had been invited to go on a working visit to Beijing and meet with several parties including his counterparts, in addition to being invited to meet the parent company that operates the TikTok social media platform in China.

“I welcome the invitation and believe it can help us understand some things related to the TikTok application, including the TikTok Shop. We will discuss (with China) what we can do,” he added.

Fahmi was previously reported as saying that Malaysia would look into the action taken by the Indonesian government to ban e-commerce transactions on TikTok before devising appropriate measures.

Indonesia had imposed the move to protect small and medium businesses, some of which are operating offline. – Bernama