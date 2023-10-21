Ministry always paying attention to food security

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 21): The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) is always paying attention to food security in the country through the Whole-of Government and Whole-of-Society Approach.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Chan Foong Hin, said this when launching the Sentuhan Argo Madani Programme at Likas Sports Complex on Saturday.

“The ministry is always paying attention to food security.

Therefore, the whole cooperation from various parties, especially government departments, agencies, state government, private entities, NGOs and the people as a whole, through the Whole-of Government and Whole-of Society Approach needs to be strengthened by prioritising the voice of the grassroots,” he said.

Sentuhan Argo Madani Programme is a two-day programme involving 29 exhibitors from departments and agencies under KPKM, federal and state departments, as well as private companies and public institutes of higher education.

There are also more than 80 stalls selling agricultural products involving entrepreneurs from the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) and the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA).

Small and medium enterprise (SME) stalls selling products like Amplang, sambal, chips, frozen products also offer attractive discounts. There are also sales of food and beverage products, fruits, vegetables and food trucks.

Chan in his speech said that high-impact programme like this requires strategic cooperation and synergy to ensure that the marketing activities of various local agro-food products can be expanded across ministries at either the federal or state level.

During the event, he handed over grant and assistance, and witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which benefited 7,428 members of the farming community, fishermen and entrepreneurs in Sabah with a total value of RM4 million.

Among them are the handing over of machinery to the Sabah LPP amounting to RM1.87 million and Fishermen’s Livelihood Allowance Assistance Programme of the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) amounting to RM15.9 million.

Chan also witnessed the presentation of the Farmer Empowerment Programme (Rise-Up) to 27 participants totalling RM1.45 million and the handing over of LPP cold trucks to the Lahad Datu Area Farmers’ Association (PPK) totalling RM200,000.

Also held during the event was the presentation of Agriprentice LPP entrepreneur aid to 10 participants amounting to RM200,000, presentation of an Agro Tourism Grant to an LPP entrepreneur amounting to RM150,000, the presentation of the Young Agropreneur Grant amounting to RM160,000.

Agricultural Livelihood Programme was also given to three LPP entrepreneurs with a total of RM30,000 and five FAMA entrepreneurs totalling RM50,000.

Also presented were Product Signature Grant to a FAMA entrepreneur amounting to RM30,000 and the provision of Agricultural Input Equipment to the Bukit Padang Mesra Hospital Horticulture Unit by the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) amounting to RM3,000, as well as the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the Grain Maize Plant Project between LPP and the Rural Development Cooperative (KPD).

For the members of the public, the ministry has prepared 20,000 sacks of 10kg rice to be bought at discounted price.