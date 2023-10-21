MYAirline co-founder’s remand extended for two days, to freeze over 15 bank accounts

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 21): Low-cost carrier MYAirline co-founder Datuk Allan Goh Hwan Hua will continue to be detained for two more days to assist in investigations, the police said today.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the 57-year-old Goh’s remand extension is for today and tomorrow, while Goh’s wife and son have been released.

“Investigations are ongoing and the CCID has identified several more individuals who can provide evidence to help in the investigation of the case. It is better if they step forward to provide cooperation to avoid any complications.

“Besides that, the Royal Malaysia Police is also in the process of freezing more than 15 accounts related to individuals related to this case,” he said in a brief statement to the media.

The police had on October 17 arrested Goh and his 55-year-old wife and 26-year-old son at their home in Shah Alam, Selangor, and had on October 18 obtained a four-day remand.

The three were remanded to assist in police investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

On October 12, MYAirline at 5.30am abruptly announced the suspension of its operations due to financial problems, which left thousands of passengers stranded.

MYAirline on October 16 said its operations’ suspension was due to a lack of a contingency plan and a last-minute investor pullout, and said refunds to passengers could reach up to an estimated RM22 million and that refunds would begin once the airline secures new investors.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke on October 12 said information from MYAirline shows that there are an estimated 125,000 passengers affected based on ticket sales until March next year. – Malay Mail