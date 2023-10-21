Petronas awards scholarships to 119 Sarawakian SPM top-scorers

KUCHING (Oct 21): Petronas has awarded education sponsorships to 119 high-achieving students from Sarawak who excelled in their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 examinations, marking a significant increase from the 108 students who received the sponsorships in the previous year.

The scholarships were offered via Petronas’ ‘Powering Knowledge Programme’.

The 119 recipients represents 19.8 per cent of the total 600 sponsorships awarded by the national petroleum corporation this year.

“Petronas is spending RM340 million for this programme, which enables SPM high-achievers pursue tertiary education in various academic fields including chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, petroleum engineering, geophysics, accounting, marketing, law, data science and data engineering, at universities.

“The majority will be studying at Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP), while the rest will go to leading universities in the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan and South Korea,” it said in a statement.

The students were officially presented with their sponsorship letters during a ceremony held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre last week, which was attended by Petronas chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh and its senior vice-president of project delivery and technology Datuk Bacho Pilong.

At the event, Mohd Bakke expressed the company’s commitment to nurturing and promoting the pursuit of knowledge among students and educators.

“Petronas believes that investing in education and human capital development at all levels will enable a continuous and sustainable pipeline of talent.

“Petronas Powering Knowledge is our commitment to championing the pursuit of knowledge among students and educators. We support their quest for quality education and are devoted to empowering them to strive for progress and impact a rapidly changing world,” he said.

Through its ‘Powering Knowledge Programme’, Petronas has contributed RM556 million to educational initiatives in Sarawak since 1992.

This investment would also include the upcoming RM101-million Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) in Bintulu, to be opened soon.

Petronas’ continued support for education underscores its commitment to advancing human capital in Sarawak, aligning with the educational and professional needs of both the nation and the ever-evolving energy sector.

Also present at the event was Yayasan Sarawak deputy director for education Louis Simon Peter.