PM Anwar discusses Palestine-Israel conflict with Muslim World League

RIYADH (Oct 21): The Palestinian-Israeli conflict was among matters discussed by Malaysia with the Muslim World League here last night.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim discussed the matter with the Secretary General of the Muslim World League Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa during a visit to the league’s office here.

Anwar was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zamry Abdul Kadir.

During the closed-door meeting, they discussed, among others, the issue of the attacks against Palestine and the consensus that should be taken by leaders of Muslim countries and the world’s network of scholars regarding the conflict.

They also discussed the issue of dakwah and Islamic education in conjunction with the International Ulama Muzakarah that will be organised in Malaysia.

Anwar is here to attend the Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit which ended yesterday.

In his speech at the summit yesterday, Anwar urged the international community to end the brutal treatment and hypocrisy towards the Palestinian people.

He said the international community can no longer turn a blind eye to the atrocities and must take action to address the root causes of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Apart from that, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, proposed an Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to maximise the economic potential of both regions.

According to him, the Asean-GCC relations have grown by leaps and bounds since they first formalised relations in 1990. — Bernama