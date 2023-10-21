Premier: No such thing as retention policy in Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 21): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has assured that there is no such thing as retention policy in Sarawak.

Instead, the Sarawak government’s focus is on creating a dynamic economy that naturally attracts and keeps skilled professionals within the state.

“There is no such thing as a retention policy, but you must have a policy that is suitable to the training given to Sarawakians.

“Our focus is on elevating our economy and matching it with the skills of our local workforce,” he said.

Abang Johari was responding to a question by a participant during the public dialogue in conjunction with Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) in Kuala Lumpur today.

The participant had asked Abang Johari on whether there is any plan to establish retention policy in controlling the numbers of brain drain that Sarawak and the rest of the nation are currently facing.

Abang Johari then sheds light on the government’s unconventional yet effective strategy to tackle the pressing issue of brain drain.

He acknowledged that over the years, Sarawak and Malaysia as a whole have experienced the exodus of skilled professionals seeking opportunities overseas.

He stressed that the crucial element in retaining talent is the creation of job opportunities that match the expertise of the local workforce.

“If the jobs offered do not align with our people’s training and expertise, they will naturally seek employment elsewhere. Our aim is to elevate our economy, creating high-value jobs in Sarawak.”

According to Abang Johari, Sarawak is currently focusing on restructuring its economy, with an emphasis on green initiatives and digital transformation.

These innovative approaches are already yielding results, with professionals who had previously left the region now returning.

“I am delighted to report that with our efforts in developing advanced public transport systems and methanol plants, Sarawakians who had sought employment opportunities elsewhere are now coming back.

“We have also witnessed success in attracting expertise back to Sarawak with the establishment of Petros. The focus is on transforming our economy to provide high-tech employment opportunities,” said Abang Johari, sharing examples of such positive trends.

While Sarawak may not have a conventional retention policy in place, Abang Johari said the state government’s strategy is clear – to create a forward-looking economy that offers job opportunities in line with the skills of the local workforce.

This approach, he said, aims to address the brain drain issue and encourage skilled professionals to remain and contribute to Sarawak’s growth.